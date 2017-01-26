Tickets released for sport and leisure facilities tour at Forfar Community Campus

Tickets have been released for tours of the sport and leisure facilities at the new Forfar Community Campus.

The people of Forfar have been queuing up to visit the new community campus with extra tickets for the preview weekend having to be made available due to public demand.

The extra tickets have now all been snapped up.

The open weekend will be held at the £38.9 million facility on Saturday and Sunday, February 18 and 19, prior to doors officially opening to the public on Monday, February 20.

Staff and pupils from Forfar Academy will move to their new building on Thursday, February 16.

As soon as news of the open weekend was announced ANGUSalive was inundated with requests for tickets for the tours.

With an “amazing” uptake for the preview weekend bookings, ANGUSalive has now released tickets for tours of the sport and leisure facilities at the new campus in the evenings of the first week of opening.

Tours will run from Monday, February 20 to Friday, February 24 from 4pm to 7.30pm.

To book visit: www.angusalive.scot/angusalive/homepage/12/tickets_and_events

The sports facilities at the new campus replace those currently on offer at Forfar Swimming Pool and the Lochside Leisure Centre, which are scheduled to close on Monday, February 6.

The new campus opens two weeks later which has caused some concern for those with bACTIVE membership.

An ANGUSalive spokesman said: “The bACTIVE membership allows all our members to use our sports centres across Angus, not just the facilities closest to them.

“We are also offering members two free guest passes (to give to family and friends) if they attend the preview weekend on 18/19 February.

“New members who attend the preview weekend can join for just £10.”