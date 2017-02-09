Pupils’ final day at Forfar Academy

There is only one week to go before the doors open at the new Forfar Academy which forms part of the town’s community campus.

Next week at this time pupils will be sitting at their desks in the purpose built facility after being piped down to the new building.

The pupils finished their classes in the old building yesterday afternoon with more than a few tears being shed.

The new campus has been the talk of the town as it has emerged from the former playing fields in the school grounds.

The £38.9 million campus features extensive sport and leisure facilities, a cafe and a theatre.

Our picture shows senior pupils and staff in the quadrangle, which provided a focal point of the school.

If you have any memories of Forfar Academy then please share them with us.