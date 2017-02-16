Forfar pupils arrive at new campus

Pupils and staff at Forfar Academy left the building for the last time this morning (Thursday), arriving in groups at their new £38.9 million community campus.

Pipers and drummers were on hand to lead the pupils from the old building in to the new, before pupils were taken round in smaller groupings for a tour of the facility.

As the first of the pupils arrived at the campus, head teacher Melvyn Lynch led three rousing cheers for the start of a new era for the secondary school.

