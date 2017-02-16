Forfar Community Campus opens its doors to pupils

Forfar Community Campus opened its doors for the first time today (Thursday).

The £38.9 million state-of-the-art Forfar Community Campus accommodates the children and young people and staff from Forfar Academy, the communities team and the brand new sport and leisure facilities, operated by ANGUSalive.

One of the classrooms in the new campus

A learning resource centre will be available to the public, and enhanced community facilities including a performance space and accommodation for adult learning and youth activities. The campus is also equipped with Wi-Fi throughout to enable digital learning and public access to the Internet.

Young people, teachers and staff from Forfar Academy arrived at the Campus from their old building, led by former pupil and piper Danielle Myles, her parents and a snare drummer Lewis Pass, who is also a S6 pupil.

Forfar Academy Head Teacher Melvyn Lynch said: “This is an historic day for everyone associated with the new Campus and the Academy. It is a real privilege to be involved in such a momentous occasion.

“Staff and pupils have watched the building develop over the past two years and now we are in. We are all delighted and I’m sure everyone will be blown away by the new Campus and the learning environment provided, which is as good as any in the country.

“While we are keen to retain the unique and individual identity of Forfar Academy, we are equally determined to move ahead into what will surely be a tremendous future for the Campus, which will provide inter-generational opportunities for all in the town and surrounding areas. Another strength of the Campus will be the ready accessibility for everyone using the facilities, with the provision of lifts, ramps, hearing loops, pool access pods and everything you would expect in a modern campus.”

Councillor Sheena Welsh, Convener of Angus Council Children and Learning Committee said: “This modern, fit-for-purpose community campus is focal point for Forfar. We are committed to delivering the very best facilities for the whole community and this campus is a facility that residents can be proud of.

“The sharing of accommodation by different age groups has positive benefits for the community. It creates opportunities for people of all ages to spend time together and share skills and experiences. This philosophy underpins the campus vision.

“I would like to also pay tribute to all the staff and young people for their hard work and dedication in supporting the move. This has been a real team effort.”

The formal handover of the campus to Angus Council from East Central Territory Hubco, and in partnership with Robertson Tayside, took place on Monday, February 6.

The sports centre at the Campus is opening to the public from Monday, February 20.

It comprises of a 25 metre six-lane swimming pool with pool pod, studio pool with moveable depth floor, sauna and steam room, eight-court double main games hall, gymnasium, 50 station fitness suite, two studio rooms, a squash court and crèche.

The leisure provision includes a theatre, bookable meeting rooms and cafe. The outdoor facilities include a floodlit full-size synthetic grass pitch, and a floodlit multi-use games area pitch that includes three tennis courts. Grass pitches will be ready in Autumn 2018.

Residents are invited to have a sneak-peak at the sports and leisure facilities at the new community campus through guided tours. Tickets for a tour of the sports centre this coming weekend (February 18 and 19) booked out within a few hours, and as a result of D overwhelming demand ,tickets for tours through the week are now available. To book visit ANGUSalive website.

The second phase of the project will see the demolition of old school buildings and the completion of the external works, including the sports fields.