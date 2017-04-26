Crowdfunder campaign for Forfar Gala Week

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched to breathe new life into Forfar Gala Week.

A new committee has been formed with the aim of putting the “week” back in to the June event - but funds are desperately needed.

At a meeting on Monday evening the newly created Forfar Action Network - or FAN - launched a crowdfunder appeal.

They are hoping the Forfar public and businesses will get behind their efforts and are asking for as little or as much as they can afford to make this community event a success.

Lots of local organisations, clubs and individuals are already collaborating to put on the Gala Week, so now it’s the chance of everyone in the community to help.

A ‘FAN’-tastic, fun video has been put together outlining some of the week’s activities and this can be viewed on the crowdfunder page.

The events begin on Sunday, June 18 with a family bike run; during the week all sorts of activities such as a tea dance, family social evening, puppet show, drama workshop, ‘selfies’ with Forfar Athletic Football Club’s mascot Baxter the Bridie, buskers, witch walk and much more are planned - but they all need paid for.

The Gala Week will culminate on Sunday, June 25 with the Forfar Gala Day. It will begin with a cavalcade down East High Street to the Myre where there will be stalls, bouncy castles, games, demonstrations, crafts tent and the dog show.

The week will also include Forfarfest - the town’s weekend music festival.

The person who gives £100 to the crowdfunder will be the VIP for the day and will open the Gala Day event.

Stuart Pirie, Chair of FAN, told us: “It would great if people could look up our Crowdfunder link and get involved to make this a FANtastic summer event in Forfar.”

To support their effort please log on to http://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/forfar-gala-week