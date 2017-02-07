Witness appeal after Forfar break-in

A three figure sum of cash, a gold Omega watch and two gold rings were stolen after a break-in to a house in Dundee Road, Forfar that happened between 1pm and 3.45pm on Friday (February 3).

Police Scotland is appealing for anyone who has information that could assist officers with their enquiries into the crime to contact them on 101, quoting reference number CR/3046/17.

Alternatively information can be passed to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.