Two charged over £24,000 heroin haul

Police Scotland has charged two people in Forfar in connection with drugs offences after heroin was seized with a street value of £24,000.

The force has confirmed that a 24-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman have been charged in connection with drugs offences after heroin with an estimated illicit value of around £24,000 was recovered from addresses in Restenneth Drive and Strathmore Avenue, Forfar, on Saturday, January 21.

They were expected to appear at Forfar Sheriff Court today and a report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.