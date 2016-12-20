Tayside police continue crackdown on drink drivers

Police officers in Tayside have carried out over 1000 breath tests in the region since the start of this month’s festive safety drink drive campaign.

And Chief Superintendent Paul Anderson, of Tayside Division, said officers from the road policing units and local community teams would continue to stop motorists every day to ensure the roads remain safe this winter.

He warned the message was clear to all drivers that getting behind the wheel – after even one drink – wasn’t worth the risk or the consequences.

Chief Supt Anderson said: “Even if you’re just over the limit, you’re still a drunk driver in the eyes of the law – there is no grey area.

“Remember, if you drink and drive it won’t just spoil any festive activities you have planned. It may affect your current and future employment and can have wider implications for other areas of your life, including overseas travel and family holidays.

“The penalties for drink driving include a minimum 12-month driving ban, a criminal record, a fine of up to £5000 and an 11-year endorsement on your licence.

“There are still too many drivers who are prepared to take a chance, considering it to be a low-risk activity in terms of the likelihood of being involved in a collision or being caught. In doing so, they risk the lives of all road users, as well as themselves. That is totally unacceptable.

“We will be relentless in our efforts to make our roads safer and to detect those who commit drink driving or drug driving offences. Remember that your vehicle can be stopped for a variety of reasons, whether in response to a call from the public, the manner of driving, failure to wear a seat belt, or other road traffic offences.

“It is very clear to us that the vast majority of people living within our communities consider the behaviour of those who drink and drive to be intolerable and you can continue to assist us by reporting your concerns to us. By doing so, we can place these reckless individuals before the court at the earliest opportunity.

“To those who are still willing to take the gamble with their own lives and the lives of other road users, I say that we will do all in our power to bring you to justice and remove you from our roads.”

If you suspect someone of drink or drug driving call 101. In an emergency, dial 999. You can also phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111”.