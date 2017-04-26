Reports of suspicious package in Forfar

Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Municipal Buildings, Castle Street, Forfar after reports of a suspicious package.

A Police spokesperson said: “We are working closely with our partners, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service to ensure that the package is recovered safely.

“There is no immediate danger and we would like to reassure members of the public that appropriate actions are being taken. That area of the building has been evacuated as a precaution. At this time cordons are currently being put in place, which may result in some temporary disruption to traffic.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service is currently in attendance at Municipal Buildings in Castle Street, Forfar.

“A total of four fire appliances, a Heavy Rescue Unit and a specialist chemical unit were mobilised after the alarm was raised at 1:37pm on Wednesday, April 26.

“Crews remain at the scene.”