Police issue guidance after suspicious package incidents

Guidance on how to handle suspicious packages has been issued to elected representatives and potential candidates by Police Scotland.

The message stated: “Following a number of recent ‘white powder’ incidents within Scotland where elected officials have received suspicious packages through the mail containing powder, this opportunity is taken to remind you of some basic guidance and advice which should be adhered to in such circumstances.”

The communication also included a PDF entitled ‘Mail Handling - White Powder’.

A document on Police Scotland’s website , advises to place the suspicious package on a flat surface, isolate it from other mail and not to cover it, and to contact Police on 999. The information also states that the immediate area should evacuated, and a minimum cordon of 100 meters is advised for small devices.

The move follows a number of incidents across Scotland this week - including at the Municipal Buildings in Forfar on Wednesday.

Emergency services were at the Forfar incident for around four hours, but it is not thought the package contained a harmful substance.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed that enquiries in to the Forfar incident are still ongoing.

Last night (Thursday), Assistant Chief Constable Wayne Mawson released a statement following suspicious packages delivered to the Scottish Police College at Tulliallan and to the Scottish police Federation building in Glasgown.

He said: “Emergency Services are currently responding to reports of suspicious packages that have been delivered to the Scottish Police Federation building in Glasgow and to the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents based at the Scottish Police College, Tulliallan, Fife on Thursday, April 27.

“At Tulliallan we have already established that no dangerous or noxious substance is involved and emergency services are now standing down. Enquiries continue at the Scottish Police Federation in Glasgow where traffic disruption is minimal.

“At this time there are no apparent injuries to any officers or staff as a result of these incidents.”