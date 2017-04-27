Police enquiries continue in to Forfar incident

Emergency services were in attendance at Castle Street, Forfar yesterday (Wednesday) for over four hours following reports of a suspicious package.

The emergency services were alerted to the situation shortly at 1.37pm after a suspicious package was delivered to the council premises.

The emergency services at the scene.

In a statement issued yesterday, Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland is currently in attendance at Municipal Buildings, Castle Street, Forfar after reports of a suspicious package.

“We are working closely with our partners, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service to ensure that the package is recovered safely.

“There is no immediate danger and we would like to reassure members of the public that appropriate actions are being taken.

“That area of the building has been evacuated as a precaution.

A cordon was put in place around the building, while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Scottish Fire add Rescue Service confirmed that a total of four fire appliances, a Heavy Rescue Unit and a specialist chemical unit were mobilised. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus later removed a package from the premises.

Crews left the scene at 5.55pm, with the police cordon removed at the same time.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “We are working closely with our emergency service partners in accordance with national protocols and procedures.

“There is no immediate danger to staff and members of the public should be reassured that all appropriate and precautionary actions are being taken.”

No further updates have been issued following the incident, but it is understood police enquiries in to the incident are continuing.