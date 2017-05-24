Man faces jail for taking knife into Forfar Sheriff Court

A man was today (Wednesday) facing jail after he admitted trying to carry a knife into court.

Graeme Henderson had the knife hidden in his backpack when he walked through the front door of Forfar Sheriff Court.

Henderson - who has previous convictions for knife offences - was searched by a security guard and admitted he had the lock knife stashed in his bag.

Forfar’s court is normally unguarded so on a normal day he’d have been able to wander straight into the building’s court rooms unchallenged.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court: “It was a lock knife with a blade of about two inches.”

Henderson (44), of Glenmoy Terrace, Forfar, pleaded guilty on indictment to being in possession of a lock knife at Forfar Sheriff Court on July 28 last year.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and released Henderson on bail meantime.