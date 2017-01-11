Man denies assault and crash charges

A man is to stand trial accused of assaulting a multi-million pound lottery winner before causing a road accident.

John Bowman, who scooped the huge National Lottery jackpot last April, was allegedly attacked by Marshall Baer at Forfar’s Burns Bar on Sunday.

Baer is also accused of assaulting two women - one his ex-partner - at the bar before crashing his car later that night.

The 61-year-old appeared from custody at Forfar Sheriff Court facing charges of assault, behaving in a threatening or abusive manner and careless driving.

The first charge alleges he assaulted a former partner at the pub on January 8, pushing her and causing her to strike her head on a wall, assaulting another woman by pushing her and assaulting Mr Bowman by repeatedly kicking him and pushing him to the ground.

Prosecutors say he also behaved in a threatening and abusive manner at the pub by shouting and swearing at his ex.

Later that night he is accused of driving without due care or attention on the Dunnichen road between Forfar and Letham, Angus, driving at excessive speed, losing control at an s-bend, striking a pillar and causing the vehicle to overturn, damaging the vehicle and the pillar and injuring himself.

Baer, 61, of Archies Park, Forfar, pled not guilty to the charges on summary complaint during a brief hearing at Forfar Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Gregor Murray set a trial date in March and ordered Baer to appear at a pre-trial hearing in February.

He was released on bail meantime on the condition he does not approach or contact his ex.

Father-of-two John Bowman scooped a £10.3 million jackpot on the National Lottery last April.