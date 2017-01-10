Man admits to grooming girl for underage sex

A man who used Snapchat to groom a 14-year-old girl for sex was turned in to police by his own “horrified” father a court heard today (Tuesday).

Twenty-year-old Philip Barr first contacted the girl via Snapchat using two fake names.

Later, after he had had sex with the girl, Barr was found hiding in her wardrobe by her brother.

And when his “horrified” father found out about the incident Barr was escorted straight to police headquarters and shopped to cops.

Barr, who works as a boat builder, has been placed on the sex offenders register and now faces a jail term when he returns for sentence next month.

Fiscal depute Vicki Bell told Dundee Sheriff Court that Barr knew the girl was 14 from the outset of communicating with her.

She said: “He conversed with the complainer using two fake Snapchat accounts.

“She assumed it was a boy of the same age as her.

“He then claimed to be 17-years-old but she later became aware it was the accused and knew who he was.

“She asked him if it was weird for him to be having contact with a 14-year-old girl but he said no.

“On February 9 he contacted her and said he had been thinking about her.

“He picked her up in the car and drove to another area.

“They kissed and had unprotected sex in the car.

“She became uncomfortable and didn’t want it to continue.

“She didn’t want to tell anyone about what had happened.

“On February 26 he met the complainer at her home.

“He was later found by her brother hiding in a wardrobe and was told to get out.

“She later told a friend what had happened and the accused was challenged by that friend.

“He denied having sex with her at that stage.

“The accused’s father was then told by the complainer’s friend.

“Thereafter he admitted what had happened and his father took him to police headquarters and gave a statement.”

Barr, of Fyfe Street, Forfar, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act committed on February 9 last year.

Defence solicitor Nick Whelan said he would reserve his plea in mitigation until a later sentencing date and asked for Barr to be released on bail ahead of sentencing.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence until next month for social work background reports and released Barr on bail meantime.