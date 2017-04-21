Friockheim Playgroup youngsters “gutted” after vandals strike

A playgroup of young children have been left bereft after they returned from the Easter break to discover a wanton act of vandalism had ruined their garden.

At some point over the holidays vandals had entered the garden of Friockheim Playgroup and defaced the inside of the children’s wendy house with adult graffiti, tore down their fairy lights, poured rock salt into the sand pit and mud kitchen and overturned flower planters.

Holly Brown, manager of the playgroup, said: “We’re absolutely gutted.

“We think youngsters have been in the garden.

“They emptied a bin of rock salt into the sand and the whole lot had to be ditched.

“They’ve just made such a mess. The children couldn’t get out in their garden yesterday. They had to use the other side of the garden and staff had to stay back late to clean up the mess.

“The sand will cost around £80 to £100 to replace and lots of soap and water for inside the wendy house.

“The kids have been planting flowers and the planters have been ripped up.

“It’s really heartbreaking as all the resources in the garden have been fund raised by the children and their parents.

“As we are a charity, 90 per cent of our resources are from fundraising and grants.

“It’s the kids though. They are absolutely gutted.”

Police Scotland have been informed of the incident.