Forfar Young Farmers hear about rural crime prevention

Forfar Young Farmers held a meeting at the Queens Hotel on Monday night (January 23) where guest speaker Special Constable Ricky Martin provided advice and information about rural crime prevention.

Special Constable Ricky Martin said: “The advice was well received with around 35 people attending the meeting. I have organised talks with a number of Young Farmers groups throughout Tayside and beyond and the feedback I get is always very positive.

“The talk included information on how to stay safe on a night out, considerations if driving the following morning and maintaining vehicles - in particular servicing trailers and keeping speeds low when towing unbraked machinery.

“We also discussed various methods of farm security, such as lighting, cameras and property marking.

“These events are a great opportunity to provide and explore new ideas to reduce rural crime and we receive valuable feedback on how we can best support our rural communities.

“The discussions we had last night will be shared with my colleagues and we look forward to taking part in similar events in the future.”