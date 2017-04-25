Dog owners warned to keep control of animals

Police Scotland is warning dog owners and people walking dogs in the countryside to keep their animals under control.

The plea comes after Police in Aberdeenshire received a report yesterday morning (Monday April 24, 2017) of an incident at around 7.30am which resulted in the death of two sheep and several lambs being injured near Huntly. A farmer was forced to shoot dead the pet Husky Rottweiler Cross dog involved.

PC Dean McHugh, from the local Community Policing Team, said: “Farmers are within their right to shoot dogs worrying sheep on their land as a last resort to prevent further injury. To lose sheep and unborn lambs has a significant impact on farmers and their livelihoods, but to lose a much-loved pet causes huge upset for dog owners as well.

“All it can take to avoid this distress is to keep dogs on leads or under control, and for owners to take the necessary steps to ensure animals cannot run loose. My advice to anyone walking and exercising their dogs in the countryside is to ensure that they are constantly under control and to avoid going into fields where livestock is grazing.

“It is your responsibility to know where your animal is and what they are doing. At worst, you could end up losing your pet and appearing in court.

“Anyone with concerns about livestock worrying can contact Police on 101.”