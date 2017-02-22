Appeal after rabbit hutch break-in

Police Scotland is appealing for information after break-in to a rabbit hutch at a garden in South Street, Forfar yesterday evening (February 21) sometime between 7pm and 9.30pm.

Two rabbits were stolen. One of the rabbits is a female, white coloured French Giant Loppe Cross Continental called Daisy and the other rabbit is a brown-coloured male, French Giant Loppe called Thumper.

Thumper was later traced later in the evening and officers are appealing to anyone who knows the whereabouts of Daisy the rabbit to come forward.

Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting CR/4647/17 or speak to any police officer.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.