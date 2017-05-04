Appeal after Co-op break-in

Police Scotland is carrying out enquiries after a break-in to the Co-op at Lawers Drive, Broughty Ferry early this morning (Thursday, may 4).

The incident took place at 4.10am. So far, it has been established that a quantity of cigarettes have been stolen.

It is understood that a black coloured BMW registration mark N111 RNC was used in the incident. The car may have suffered damage to the rear. The BMW was reported stolen this morning from Silport Place in Carnoustie.

Detective Sergeant Sarah Brow said: “I am appealing for anyone who may have been in the area at the time to come forward and assist our enquiries. We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the BMW between Carnoustie and Lawers Drive in the early hours of this morning or anyone who knows where the car is now.

“Officers are carrying out a review of CCTV and door to door enquiries.

“Anyone with any information should contact Tayside Division on 101 quoting 0391/04 or speak to any police officer. Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”