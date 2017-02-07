Appeal after break-in at Forfar Galvanisers

Police in Forfar are appealing for witnesses after a break-in to Forfar Galvanisers, Carseview Road that happened sometime between 3pm on Friday (February 3) and 7.40am on Saturday (February 4).

A safe containing a quantity of cash and fuel cards were stolen.

Anyone who saw or heard suspicious activity in the area or who has information that could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number CR/3097/17.