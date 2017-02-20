Angus man appears in court over sewage works blaze

An Angus man appeared in court on today (Monday) accused of starting a fire at a sewage treatment plant in Dundee.

A blaze engulfed the King George V pumping station in Dundee’s docks area last Thursday sending a massive plume of smoke across the city’s Waterfront area that was visible for miles around.

Today, Dean Yeats appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court after he was arrested over the blaze at the weekend.

He faced a charge that on Thursday he wilfully set fire to a piece of paper and threw it on the pumping station in Dundee’s East Camperdown Street.

It is alleged this caused a fire to take hold causing “extensive damage”, according to court papers.

Yeats, 25, of Forfar, faced a single charge of wilful fireraising on petition during a brief private hearing.

He made no plea or declaration and the case against him was continued for further examination.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC allowed Yeats bail pending further court dates being set.