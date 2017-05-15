Children’s challenge - make and race a pirate ship

ANGUSalive are hosting a special children’s activity day at Montrose Museum on Saturday, May 20, from 10.30am - 12.30pm and 2 - 4pm.

The museum is hoisting the Jolly Roger for some swashbuckling pirate shenanigans. Come aboard and make some dashing accessories to turn yourself into a pirate, then build the most important thing a pirate needs: a ship. You’ll be putting your pirate ship to the test; sailing the ship across water (well, a paddling pool) and all ship sailings will be timed and the winner will receive a prize. Yohoho it’s a pirate’s life for ANGUSalive!

Entry is £2.60 per child and tickets can be booked online at www.angusalive.scot/tickets

