Tourism employment increases in Angus

New figures have revealed that the number of people working in tourism in Angus has increased by 10 percent in one year.

The statistics produced by Visit Scotland show that tourism supports 3400 jobs in Angus, 10 percent of total jobs in the area.

Between 2014 and 2015, the number of people employed in the sector across Scotland grew to 217,000 – with the 11 percent increase in Scotland above the four percent rise in Great Britain as a whole.

The 217,000 members of the Scottish tourism industry represent nine percent of the country’s total employment and is the highest tourism level since Business Register and Employment Survey (BRES) records began in 2009. Restaurant work accounts for 41 percent of staff, while 24 percent of staff work in hotels, and 17 percent in bars and related businesses.

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey commented: “These fantastic tourism figures are evidence of a strengthening tourist industry and are an indication to why RoughGuides recently stated that Scotland is the second best place in the world to visit in 2017.

“In Scotland, we are renowned for our warm welcome, and in Angus, we are blessed with world famous food, miles of unspoilt coastline, championship golf courses, challenging Munros and a rich history, that give our visitors a great choice throughout the year.

“Our tourism industry plays a vital role in our economy and particularly in Angus. I am delighted to see it going from strength to strength and especially welcome the increase in jobs that increased tourism to our area brings.”

Malcolm Roughead, Chief Executive of VisitScotland, said: “Tourism is more than a holiday experience. It creates jobs and sustains communities in every corner of Scotland all year round and is at the heart of the Scottish economy.

“These fantastic new figures show that, from hotel owners to waiting staff, tourism really is the driving force for providing the jobs of today and tomorrow. They also demonstrate the industry’s commitment to the 2020 strategy – which aims to generate economic growth through tourism.”