There’s an app for that! Kirrie pupil develops heritage trail for town

Pupils at Webster’s High School have produced two trails which put Kirriemuir on the digital tourist map.

The idea came from pupil Victoria Johnston when she participated in a charrette workshop.

Victoria was asked to imagine Kirriemuir 10 years in the future and write a postcard of how it had changed.

She produced the concept of an app with a tourist trail of historic and interesting aspects of the town.

She presented her idea at the Kirriemuir charrette feedback event and was awarded funding by Kirriemuir CARS Conservation Area Regeneration Scheme to develop the trails.

Victoria said: “I thought of the idea slightly accidentally about September last year.

“I was inspired by Pokémon Go which was viral at the time and wanted people to be allowed to explore the town at their own pace.

“After a lot of meetings it was decided to create a trail using Global Treasure Apps. This whole adventure was kindly sponsored by CARS and helped along by various members across Kirrie’s community.”

Pupils attended training sessions held by Global Treasure Apps and developed the trails using information provided by local historian Dave Orr, Rachel Jackson at the Gateway to the Glens Museum and through their own research.

Rachel added: “It is fantastic that the pupils from Webster’s High school have developed these interactive trails and their interest in the heritage of Kirriemuir, the trails are a fun and innovative way of inviting visitors to discover and explore the town.”

The first trail - entitled ‘Kirrie’s Unknown History’ - starts and ends at Kirriemuir Square.

It has nine stops and takes approximately one hour to complete.

Along the way participants can answer nine fun questions before receiving interesting facts about the Little Red town.

The second ‘Kirriemuir Trail’ starts at the camera obscura and finishes at The Den.

The 10 stops include Sir J. M. Barrie’s birthplace, the Town Hall and the Gateway to the Glens Museum.

The project has also received funding from Angus Council and Historic Environment Scotland.

The pupils were supported by Webster’s High School’s computing science teacher Rachel Malecki and communities youth work officer Angie Doig.

Angie praised the youngsters’ hard work and the spirit of cooperation that brought the project to fruition: “As a communities officer supporting youth work, it has been very satisfying to be involved in the development of Victoria’s original idea.

“By providing funding for the idea, CARS created the prospect of further learning and development.

“Other pupils came on board and there is still great potential for future trails.

“Partnership working with all involved has encouraged community engagement and enabled an app which promotes Kirriemuir.

“Well done especially to school pupils who were a pleasure to work with.”

Commenting on the pupils’ efforts David Orr added: “In 2009 we put up the Peter Pan plaques on buildings and designed leaflets to accompany them.

“I gave this to the pupils rather than have them start with a blank sheet.

“Victoria was very enthusiastic about this - it was her basic idea. It is an update-to-date vehicle to carry this forward.

“Right from the start I thought this was a great idea. This is a system which can evolve and be kept right up to date. I hope the kids of the future will take responsibility and take this forward.”

The app can be downloaded via www.globaltreasureapps.com