Success for Newtyle butcher at Scotch pie awards

A Newtyle butcher has enjoyed success at the 18th World Championship Scotch Pie Awards.

James Pirie & Son was presented with bronze for its Scotch Pie in the Scotch pie category and bronze for is steak and haggis pie in the haggis savoury category by TV personality and entrepreneur Carol Smillie.

A spokesperson for James Pirie & Son said: “We are delighted with our win and can go away with our heads held very high indeed.

“To have been judged as one of the best in land against so many of our peers is a huge achievement.”

James Pirie & Son now have 176 awards for their village shop, including Scottish Haggis Champions and Scottish Sausage Champions in 2005.