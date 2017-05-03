Roof Truss support for junior games

The Strathmore Highland Games has been named as the latest recipient of the £250 Forfar Roof Truss Sponsorship cheque.

The monthly award is run in conjunction with the Forfar Dispatch and Kirriemuir Herald.

Committee member Lorna Cochrane sent in the application on behalf of the games, held on the second Sunday in June in the grounds of Glamis Castle

The event has been running for over 40 years and showcases the best in traditional Scottish Highland Games.

She said: “Two years ago, in partnership with Active Schools, we organised a Rural Junior Highland Games event which gave some 300 pupils from seven rural schools in west Angus the opportunity to participate in traditional Highland Games, including tossing the caber and tug of war, taking place a few days before the main Highland Games. It is a fantastic day and gives the children the opportunity to participate in physical activity, to mix with their peers and to help encourage a love and appreciation of Highland Games, with a hope we might find some new competitors too.

“Over the course of the past two years we have borrowed and gathered equipment from primary schools and sports centres. The opportunity to have our own equipment would help ensure the sustainability of our event and also help us to develop the event to hopefully include primary school events at the main Highland games event on the Sunday.”

