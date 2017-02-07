Recruitment drive for new Tayside CarStore

Peter Vardy Group is embarking on a recruitment drive to fill positions for a range of roles for its brand-new, purpose built CarStore currently under construction at Dundee’s Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

The CarStore, which is scheduled to open in May, has been built on an 8.5 acre brownfield site off the city’s Kingsway and features a 70,000 square foot indoor showroom, incorporating state-of-the-art technology and space for more than 500 vehicles.

The CarStore model is to be replicated in Dundee as a result of the phenomenal success of the Peter Vardy Group’s pioneering used-vehicle CarStore at Braehead in south-west Glasgow and continues perpetuates the Group’s aim to change the way people buy cars in Scotland.

Peter Vardy, 38, a former winner of the Entrepreneur of the Year Award from the country’s leading business organisation, Entrepreneurial Scotland, said: “We are proud to have created jobs in the construction and maintenance of this site in addition to those for the 80 new people who will become our colleagues at Dunsinane.

“I am delighted also that our business is helping to revitalise an area of Dundee that has been under-used for far too long. From a wider perspective our development is part of our drive to create a stronger and more dynamic Scotland.”

To assist in the recruitment of the most suitable candidates, the Peter Vardy Group will be holding three Open Day recruitment Fairs at the Dundee CarStore on Thursday, February 9, between 4pm and 8pm, Sunday, February 12, between noon and 4pm, and finally on Wednesday, February 15, between 4pm and 8pm.

Mhairi Jenkins, Head of People at Peter Vardy Group who is running the recruitment drive, said: “These jobs represent a great opportunity for all the ambitious people of Dundee.

“The Peter Vardy Group is a high growth business and successful candidate could find their future with us leads them onto a very exciting future.

“We are aiming to revolutionise the experience of buying a car in Scotland, and we are looking for hard-working and enthusiastic people to bring the CarStore experience to the people of Dundee.”

Anyone interested in pursuing a career with one of the fastest growing automotive dealerships groups in the UK should address applications to Lauren Wilson, People Manager, at carstoredundee@petervardy.com.