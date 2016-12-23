Pharmacy festive opening hours

A number of pharmacies across Angus will be open for a limited time over the festive period - including Christmas Day.
The opening hours are as follows:-
Christmas Day (all open from 2-3pm)
Davidsons Chemists, 59 Keptie St, Arbroath
Lloyds Pharmacy, 8 Campfield Sq, Broughty Ferry
Davidsons Chemist, 98 East High St, Forfar
Steeple Pharmacy, 152 High St, Montrose
Boxing Day
Boots the Chemist, 142-146 High St, Arbroath - 9am-5.30pm
Well Pharmacy, 112 High St, Arbroath - 2-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 225-227 Brook St, Broughty Ferry - 12-4pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, 42 Castle St, Forfar - 2-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 63-65 High St, Montrose - 10am-5pm
Tuesday December 27
Boots the Chemist, 142-146 High St, Arbroath - 9am-5.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, Abbeygate Shopping Centre, Arbroath - 2-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 76 Barry Rd, Carnoustie - 12-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 4 Dundee St, Carnoustie - 12-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 225-227 Brook St, Broughty Ferry - 9am-5.30pm
R.S.McPherson, 120 Gray St, Broughty Ferry - 10am-4pm
Sheila McFarlane, 70-72 Gray St, Broughty Ferry - 2-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 20-22 Castle St, Forfar - 9am-5.30pm
Boots the Chemist, 63-65 High St, Montrose - 9am-5.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, 48 High St, Montrose - 2-4pm
New Year’s Day
Lloyds Pharmacy, Abbeygate Shopping Centre, Arbroath - 2-3pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, 42 Castle St, Forfar - 2-3pm
Boots the Chemist, 63-65 High St, Montrose - 2-3pm
Monday January 2
Boots the Chemist, 142-146 High St, Arbroath - 12-4pm
Well Pharmacy, 9 Fisheracre, Arbroath - 2-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 225-227 Brook St, Broughty Ferry - 12-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 20-22 Castle St, Forfar - 2-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 63-65 High St, Montrose - 10am-5pm
Tuesday January 3
Boots the Chemist, 142-146 High St, Arbroath - 9am-5.30pm
Boots the Chemist, 76 Barry Rd, Carnoustie - 12-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 4 Dundee St, Carnoustie - 12-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 225-227 Brook St, Broughty Ferry - 9am-5.30pm
Boots the Chemist, 20-22 Castle St, Forfar - 9am-5.30pm
Davidsons Chemist, 98 East High St, Forfar - 2-4pm
Boots the Chemist, 63-65 High St, Montrose - 9am-5.30pm
Lloyds Pharmacy, 48 High St, Montrose - 2-4pm
Well Pharmacy, 73-75 Murray St, Montrose - 2-4pm