LEADER funding for Angus glamping site

An Angus eco-campsite has received a grant of £20.754 from Angus LEADER.

Greenhillock Glamping, situated near Forfar, will use the funds to make further site improvements, enhance staffing and develop an all-weather education suite.

Presenting the grant award on Friday to Martin and Kate Latham of Greenhillock Glamping was LEADER Coordinator Dave Tollick and ANGUS local action group vice-chairman Charles Goodall.

Greenhillock Glamping is currently Crowdfunding to match Angus LEADER’s contribution to the Wildlife Lodge. This new building - the first on the site that will be dedicated to conservation - will house scientific equipment and be the base for a learning programme which focuses on space for play and exploration, time away from screens and getting up close to nature.

There are a number of ways to get involved in the fundraising effort, including pledging for tickets for a fun family barbecue on May 13, which will showcase local food and drink and give guests a taster of the Wildlife Activities on offer. More details on the campaign can be found on their Crowdfunder page.

The Angus LEADER Local Action Group (LAG) is made up of representatives from local communities, businesses and organisations with an interest in rural development. They meet quarterly to approve LEADER grants for communities and businesses in Angus.

Find more about the Angus LEADER programme on Facebook and Twitter.