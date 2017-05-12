Gin Bothy finalist in delicious. awards

An Angus gin producer has been named as finalist in the delicious. magazine’s Produce Awards 2017.

The Gin Bothy in Kirriemuir is one of eight Scottish food producers to make the final, having been selected for their raspberry gin.

The other Scottish finalists are Dunnet Bay Distillers’ Rock Rose Gin, Galloway Chillies’ Chilli Burns, Plan Bee Ltd’s Founders Reserve, Charles Macleod Ltd’s Stornoway Black Pudding, Ardross Farm Shop’s Grass Fed Beef, Isle of Skye Sea Salt Company’s Pure Sea Salt Crystals and Mr C’s Hand-Crafted Pies Ltd’s Salmon and Smoked Seafood Charcuterie Pie.

The regional judges were chef and TV presenter Nick Nairn of Nick Nairn Cook School in Port of Menteith and Aberdeen; food writer and cookbook author Sue Lawrence; and Fiona Burrell, founder of The Edinburgh New Town Cookery School and a keen promoter of Scotland’s produce.

The regional finalists will be judged at the national final in London in July by some of the top names in the food industry.

delicious. editor Karen Barnes said: “delicious. magazine has a huge, loyal following of food-loving fans and these awards build on our heritage as a publication dedicated to great-tasting food. We want to celebrate producers and artisans who are committed to quality and heritage. We aim to give a voice to the quiet heroes of the food world – the protectors of provenance and shepherds of sustainability.”