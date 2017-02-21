Forfar Roof Truss support for Kirriemuir primary

The latest recipient of the £250 Forfar Roof Truss Sponsorship Award, run in conjunction with the Forfar Dispatch and Kirriemuir Herald, is the Northmuir Parent Partnership.

The group is made up of parents with children at Northmuir Primary School in Kirriemuir, and they are carrying out several initiatives to try to improve the playgroup play experience for all children at the school.

While the school is fortunate to have a large outdoor space, much of it is grass; the partnership is looking to change part of the area adjacent to the infant playground to tarmac so the children can use it in all weather.

In their application treasurer Wendy Smith said: “As part of the project, the children were asked for their input in to what they would like to have in their playground. The harder ones to achieve included a zip line!

“However, one which was requested by many pupils was football goals. If we were to be successful with our application we would plan to use the funds to purchase portable football goals and use it towards the resurfacing of part of the infant playground. Not only will the purchase of the goals help improve the physical fitness of the children it will help their overall wellbeing through positive play and improving their relationship with their peers through team play.”

The Forfar Roof Truss Company Limited kindly donates a £250 sponsorship cheque to a group or individual in the Forfar/Kirriemuir areas. Apply in writing to ‘Forfar Roof Truss Company Sponsorship Project’, c/o Angus County Press Limited, 21 Market Place, Arbroath, DD11 1HR. Accompanying your application should be details on how the £250 could be used and a telephone number.