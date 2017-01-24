Forfar producer’s surplus food to help those in need this Burns Night

Instead of letting surplus food go to waste an Angus food producer has donated Burns Suppers for vulnerable people.

Family-owned Strathmore Foods is working to tackle food poverty across the country and help those who would otherwise go without celebrating this Burns Night.

Working closely with food redistribution charity FareShare, the Forfar-based manufacturers will be providing a number of its surplus haggis, neeps and tatties ready meals to the charity’s Tayside and Fife Regional Centre this week, ready to deliver to local charities and community groups supporting vulnerable people in time for Burns Night, which is tomorrow (Wednesday, January 25).

Julie Nisbet, managing director of Strathmore Foods, said: “We’ve been working with FareShare for over a year now and the work they do to challenge food poverty and tackle food waste is extremely honourable.”

FareShare is a leading charity that works with the food industry to redistribute good food that would otherwise go to waste, to frontline charities supporting vulnerable people.

Strathmore Foods realised it had an excess of its well-known Burns Suppers, so instead of waiting for them to become waste, contacted FareShare to ensure they could be put to good use by being distributed to people in need.

Julie continued: “We often support FareShare with cases of our surplus ready meals and pies but this is the largest delivery we have ever made.

“A cancelled order unfortunately meant we had a number of our meals going to waste but we’re delighted to offer over 400 Burns Suppers to FareShare especially as Burns Night draws near.”

Many different charities will benefit from the Burns Suppers, including youth clubs for disadvantaged children, supported housing for people suffering from physical and mental health problems, and lunch clubs for older people who would otherwise be on their own.

Gillian Kynoch, head of FareShare Scotland, said: “By making the most of this unexpected surplus, Strathmore Foods are helping FareShare ensure that hundreds of vulnerable people, often excluded from celebrations we perhaps take for granted, will be able to share in the traditional Burns Supper; turning what might be wasted into something really valuable.”

Sarah McDonald, marketing manager at Strathmore Foods, added: “January is our busiest time of the year as we gear up for Burns Night with our supermarket brand - McIntosh of Strathmore.

“We shout a great deal about our Burns Suppers being easy and accessible for everyone and working with FareShare, distributing our Burns Suppers has made this even more achievable.”