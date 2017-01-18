Forfar joiner Willie Barker retires

One of Forfar’s best-known businessmen has retired after 50 years in the joinery trade.

Kirrie-born Willie Barker (67) started as an apprentice with Frank and Willie Watt in Forfar when he was only 15-years-old.

He had 16 great years working with the brothers before striking out on his own. During his career he has brought on a total of six apprentices who learned their trade and have gone on to prosper in their own right.

Willie has been a huge supporter of local sporting interests - Forfar Athletic, Strathmore Cricket Club, Canmore Bowling Club and Forfar West End Junior F.C.

He has been supported by his wife, Joyce, who did the books until she retired.

The couple have been together since they were 17 and have been married for 45 years.

They have two daughters - Lesley who lives in Ireland, Emma in Hampshire and grandson Archie who is five. The couple (pictured above) are planning a cruise to St Petersburg to mark Willie’s retirement.

Two of Willie’s apprentices, Wayne Law and Grant Menmuir, are continuing the business.