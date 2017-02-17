Forfar designer in line for top award

A jewellery designer from Forfar has been shortlisted for a top prize in the Scottish Wedding Awards 2017.

Zoe Hunter (nee Duthie) of Z.D Jewellery Design has been nominated in the ’Jeweller of the Year’ category for the North East Region.

She will find out if she will be crowned winner of her region at the glamorous ceremony in Glasgow on Monday, February 27.

Zoe is also in the running to take away the prize for overall winner of the ‘Jeweller of the Year ‘ category should she win the regional title.

Zoe said: “This came as a huge surprise to me at the start of the year. I am in great company with some extremely talented finalists in this category and I’m thrilled to be nominated alongside them. I’m really looking forward to the awards evening and I feel this has really given me a big confidence boost within my business.”

Creative Oceanic announced the finalists for the wedding specialist categories in the Scottish Wedding Awards 2017.

Recognising and rewarding excellence in all aspects of business practice the awards, in their fifth year, will reward the talent and expertise of those in the industry that make the big day the best it can be.

With a public voting system, the Scottish Wedding Awards is very much a celebration of local talent.

Winners are a true reflection of quality and customer service as chosen by members of the general public.

To enter the competition, dress makers, florists, photographers, caterers, and others throughout Scotland have been nominated by devoted clients that have experienced exceptional service.

Nominations have come in from far and wide for an event which is destined to be a sparkling evening in the Scottish event calendar.

The awards, which will be taking place on Monday, February 27 at the Crowne Plaza, Glasgow, promises to be a glittering affair with guests attending to support those within the industry who make our wedding days the best they can be.

The host of this glamorous affair will be Scottish radio personality Gina Mckie.

The official charity partner for this year’s event is The Well Foundation, which raise funds for a worthwhile cause and for people will have the chance to respond with generosity to the calls of help.