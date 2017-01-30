Big Winter Raffle aims to raise thousands for heart research

Inksters Solicitors, which has an office in Forfar, is continuing its winter events and fundraising in aid of the British Heart Foundation Scotland by holding a ‘Big Winter Raffle’ in the next month.

The firm aims to raise thousands to fund lifesaving heart research.

There is an array of prizes to be won, including two return BA flights to Venice, a £500 goody hamper from Boots, an overnight B&B stay for two at the Sligachan Hotel, Skye, and a £120 bottle of cognac to name but a few.

The fundraising effort is being led by Inksters trainee solicitor Evonne Morrison, who said: “The British Heart Foundation (BHF) Scotland was an obvious choice for Inksters to raise money for after one of our lawyers was diagnosed with coronary heart disease aged 40 and who then suffered the loss of her mother from a heart attack.

“After choosing to support the BHF Scotland, I was astonished to hear how many have a ‘heart story’, people who can relate to the charity in one way or another, myself included.

“I am so grateful to everyone who very kindly donated to the Inksters’ Big Winter raffle. I have been overwhelmed by their generosity.

“As you can see, the prizes on offer are amazing!”

The Glasgow-based law firm, who provide specialist and niche legal assistance within their wide portfolio of services, work across Scotland from offices in Forfar, Inverness, Wick, Lerwick and Portree, has recently placed staff on Heart first aid and Defibrillator training courses with the help of the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

For each £2 you donate you will be entered into the raffle once. The raffle will be drawn on Friday, February 17.