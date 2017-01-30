Angus law firm raises record-breaking amount for charity

Angus law firm Thorntons has achieved its biggest ever fundraising total for its 20th annual Charity Wills Campaign.

Thorntons - which has office in Arbroath, Forfar and Montrose - has raised an impressive £42,000 after pledging its support to Cash for Kids by waiving its fees for making or updating Wills throughout September 2016.

George Dunlop, private client partner at Thorntons, said: “Thorntons has committed to raising money for charity for a number of years and we are always overwhelmed by the support we receive from clients.

“This year is particularly special as we have a record breaking donation that we are able to give to Cash for Kids – it’s the perfect way to celebrate 20 years of support.

“We are extremely grateful to our clients who contributed to this donation.

“The charity is a fantastic cause that does vital work for children and families across Scotland. The campaign also provides an opportunity to highlight the importance of having an up-to-date Will.”

Lynda Sword, Cash for Kids charity manager, added: “The success of Charity Wills over the past few years has been incredible, but to achieve this amount is absolutely amazing.

“It is difficult to explain the impact this will have on the lives of those children who are sick, disabled or underprivileged living within Tayside and Fife.

“Suffice to say that as a result of Thorntons’ professionalism and commitment, along with the support of the public, a huge number of children will benefit.”