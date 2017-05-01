Bonfest shoots to thrill

We don’t know about Rosy, but there was a whole lotta rock at the weekend as Bonfest saw thousands take to the streets and pubs of Kirriemuir.

Each year the music festival honours the memory of Bon Scott, son of Kirriemuir and founding member of legendary Australian rockers AC/DC.

AC/DC fan Wayne Bovalentine poses with the Bon Scott statue.

A musical extravaganza, the weekend of rock is a popular draw. Graham Galloway from Bonfest organiser DD8 Music said: “It was absolutely incredible. We sold out the Saturday and the Friday and Sunday were amazing as well.

“We had around 1500 in the big tent on Saturday and we had at least 2000 on the day in the streets.

“Total attendance over the weekend we’re getting close to around 6000.

“For lots and lots of people it was their first time there. It was so much bigger this year and we’ve had a lot of good feedback. Everybody loved the atmosphere in the town over the weekend.”

Fans come from all around the world to celebrate Bon in the town of his birth and bands from near and far come to pay tribute in song.

Graham continued: “We had some guys who drove for four days across Europe from the Ukraine just to come to Kirrie. There was a guy from Peru and a couple from Chile, people from Australia and from at least four states in the USA. We had people from all over the world.”

Taking centre stage as guest of honour however was none other than Phil Rudd, AC/DC’s former drummer who has played on and off for the rockers for nearly 30 years.

Phil played the main stage with his band and a delighted Graham said: “That was amazing. Having somebody who has been so involved in the band and play on the Bonfest stage was amazing.”