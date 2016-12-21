Wedding milestone for dedicated couple

A Forfar couple who brought joy to hundreds of patients through their shows with Radio Sunnyside have celebrated their blue sapphire wedding anniversary.

Allan and Ann Collins of Pitreuchie Place were married on December 14, 1951, at Muiravonside Church Polmont - Ann was a nurse and Allan had just left the Royal Navy.

Allan then enjoyed a career in marketing which led to years of travelling at home and abroad.

In the 1960s they spent time in Australia returning to the U.K. and Edinburgh before moving to Forfar.

When they retired they began as volunteers with hospital radio at Forfar Infirmary, then moved to Radio Sunnyside in 1990 where they ran their radio programme until the hospital closed.

Allan said: “Ann and I always worked together in producing and presenting the radio shows. The most rewarding part was ‘patient participation’ where we invited patients to the studio to take an active part in the broadcast.

“We also took the mobile unit out to wards in Stracathro, Brechin, Forfar and Arbroath and Lippen Care in Forfar.”

At the time Allan said: “It’s radio with a difference, we bring the patients in to it, it’s exhausting, it’s tiring, but it’s worthwhile.

“While I’m doing the show in the studio, Ann is in the ward, linking up with the patients.”

The couple’s dedication was recognised with the Volunteers Award in the Scottish Health Awards 2004 and a subsequent invitation to the Royal Garden Party at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh.

They now enjoy the quiet of Forfar and the hills and glens of Angus.