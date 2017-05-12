VIDEO: Coronation Robes exhibit opens at Glamis

A special exhibition displaying a collection of Royal robes and coronets was official opened at Glamis Castle on Friday, May 12.

By gracious permission of Queen Elizabeth II, Glamis Castle will be displaying a collection of royal robes and coronets worn at the Coronation of Kin George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother. These include the dress and robes worn by the Queen Mother, as well as the dresses, robes and coronets worn by the Princesses Elizabeth and Margaret, and the robes worn by the 14th Earl and Countess of Strathmore.

Lady Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore, opened the exhbition on the 80th anniversary of King George VI's coronation

The exhibition officially opened on Friday, May 12, 80 years to the day since King George VI and Queen Elizabeth were anointed and crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 12, 1937.

Lady Mary, Dowager Countess of Strathmore performed the ribbon cutting, and praised Glamis Castle’s general manager, Tommy Baxter, for his work to bring the exhibition to Glamis.

She said: “It was Tommy’s idea. He got in touch with the Royal Collection, and the Queen thought it was a wonderful idea in honour of her father. I really want to pay tribute to Tommy for his work. I’m thrilled to have it here. It’s lovely to think it is here for the whole season, and I do hope people enjoy it.”

Tommy Baxter said: “So many people have come together to make this exhibition something special, and I am very proud to open it to the public. It is a special piece of royal history and it is very fitting to celebrate the 80th anniversary of such a significant historic event at the childhood home of the Queen Mother, who was crowned that day as Queen consort alongside her husband King George VI.”

The exhibition will be open daily until October 29 and will be included in the regular admission ticket prices.

See next week’s newspaper for full coverage.