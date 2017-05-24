Trust to close Glamis museum

The Angus Folk Museum in Glamis is to close permanently, after the National Trust for Scotland made the decision to relocate the Angus Folk collection.

The Angus Folk Museum has not re-opened since 2014 following an investigation which revealed problems with the structure and condition of the cottage buildings which together house the collection.

As a result of a rigorous review and appraisal by specialist teams, the Trust has concluded that the current museum building is no longer suitable to house the collection and alternative options for the permanent housing of the Collection must be pursued.

The National Trust for Scotland’s Chief Operating Officer, Patrick Duffy said: “We are considering various different options to conserve and exhibit this important collection and ensure that it will be once again accessible to the public.

“One option we are currently exploring is the relocation of the collection to the House of Dun as part of an integrated collections and visitor exhibit. This would be themed around ‘Angus House & County Life’, using both the House of Dun and the Angus Folk Collection to present a comprehensive depiction of Angus’s heritage.

“In the interim, the Collection will be relocated into a suitable storage facility whilst this or other potential solutions are developed. This will ensure the Collection is properly housed and protected.

“The existing museum buildings were made available to the Trust by the Strathmore Estates and we are very grateful for this.

“As per the conditions of the original agreements between us, the buildings are being returned to the Estates once we have removed the collection.”

