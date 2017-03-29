Trust responds to campus complaints

ANGUSalive, the charity which is the culture, sport and leisure trust for Angus, has responded to complaints about the new Forfar Community Campus.

The sports complex opened on February 20.

However, since then a number of concerns have been raised.

Readers took to our Facebook page to highlight problems including the water temperature in the main pool; poor drainage in the changing “village;” no baby changing facilities; lack of privacy at reception; lack of parking provision and exit signs.

One post read: “I’ve never had a bad word about the place except the changing rooms – there isn’t enough.

“At peak times kids are having to get changed in the open with naked adults walking about.

“The school kids get separate changing facilities so I think the public should. Standing water on the floor is another issue.”

Forfar Badminton Club members have experienced difficulties in the main hall (turn to page 17 for more).

A spokesperson for ANGUSalive said: “We welcome feedback from everyone. Minor drainage issues were identified in the changing area and are being resolved. There is no ongoing issue with the temperature of the water in the pools. It sits at 29 degrees and is monitored. Similarly, we are not aware of any particular problems with the size of the changing area and signs have been posted advising of appropriate changing practices. The changing area’s size is in line with sportscotland guidance and we continuously monitor its use.

“Items have been installed to assist baby changing and further units will be installed shortly.

“Parking at the campus has been established according to planning requirements and we are looking to install additional signage.

“The campus provides a more integrated community environment than the facilities that pre-dated it and this is managed accordingly. Privacy booths are available, but we would ask people to contact us directly over any concerns about a perceived lack of privacy in the reception areas to see if alternative arrangements are possible.

“We are looking at options to resolve the issues badminton players are experiencing.

“The public response so far to our fantastic new resource has been overwhelmingly positive, but we are listening to everyone’s views so that where any issues are identified and improvements can be made, we will make them.”