Talented Kirrie singer wins top award

A talented singer from Kirriemuir notched up another first recently when she won a top award at the Perth Music Festival.

Tasmin Glass, who had celebrated her 18th birthday two days previously, competed in the adult classes - and certainly made her mark!

She took to the stage to perform in three classes during the annual festival of music, dance and speech – and came out tops in them all.

She performed in the Opera (Aria), Gilbert & Sullivan and Songs From The Shows categories, picking up the award for the Best Individual Competitor in Vocal Classes.

Tasmin said: “I was 18 two days before I competed in the festival so I was quite daunted by the prospect of singing in the adult classes for the first time – and absolutely delighted when I won the three classes I was competing in.

“I received First Class marks in every class and, on the Saturday evening, I was presented with Perform in Perth’s award for the Best Individual Competitor in Vocal Classes.”

Tasmin, who has been going to renowned Blairgowrie singing teacher Anne-Marie Ives for singing lessons since she was 11 years old, added: “The standard of competition in this Festival is very high so this is such an honour – and is a testament to the wonderful training and support Anne-Marie has given me over the last seven years.”

Tasmin is no stranger to performing in public; she made her stage debut aged four as The Wicked Witch in ‘Wizard of Oz’ at Angus College in Arbroath.

Last week she stepped out in Kirriemuir Amateur Operatic Society’s production of “Betty Blue Eyes” and last year was cast in the Scottish premiere of ‘Bring it On: The Musical’ at Edinburgh’s King’s Theatre.