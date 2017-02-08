Royal Mail boxing clever with expanded service

Postal coverage in Scotland is about to improve with the addition of around 150 new postboxes.

Royal Mail has said that the new boxes will be installed by the spring and, as well as concentrating on country locations they will also cater for new housing developments as well as train stations and shopping centres that are currently not served by a postbox

The plan is part of Royal Mail’s commitment to improving public access to postboxes under the universal service and complements the current network of 115,300.

Scotland’s allocation will be part of the first tranche of installations with 280 to be provided in England, 46 in Wales and 280 in Northern Ireland and Royal Mail will consider installing further post boxes as part of this programme over the next two years.

Rob Jenson, Royal Mail’s operations director, said: “Access to postboxes is very important to our customers. This programme underlines our commitment to them and the Universal Service.

“The new boxes will benefit rural areas, which have not previously been served postboxes.

“We are also installing boxes in urban areas in response to changes in population and in new housing developments throughout the UK.”