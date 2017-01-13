Praise for slimming group manager

A Forfar woman got the chance to meet TV presenter Stephen Mulhern at Slimming World’s annual awards ceremony.

Rachel Fyfe, who manages Slimming World groups in Forfar, attended the event which Stephen co-hosted alongside the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Rachel said meeting Stephen was a wonderful way to round off a great 12 months and a brilliant way to get ready for another year.

She added: “I couldn’t be prouder of all of the members in Forfar. They’ve lost fantastic amounts of weight throughout 2016, with many of them making their weight loss dreams come true by hitting their target weight, improving their health and confidence, and more. It’s so rewarding to see people being able to do things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight, whether that’s having more energy and confidence, wearing smaller clothes, taking up new hobbies, reducing medication or doing more with their family and friends.

“Every week I feel so lucky to play even a small part in people’s achievements and I felt very honoured to represent all of the Slimming World groups in Forfar when I met Stephen. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people and how it changes their lives, so meeting him has re-inspired me and now I feel super motivated to support even more people in Forfar to lead healthier, happier lives in 2017.”

Stephen, who presents Catchphrase, Britain’s Got More Talent and Big Star’s Little Stars, said: “The stories I heard from people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out – were so inspirational. While all of their stories were different, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their ‘Slimming World family’. Every one of them spoke passionately about how they felt that they couldn’t have achieved everything they had or made the changes they have to eat more healthily and become more active without the support, advice and encouragement of their group. So people like Rachel who run and manage the groups are clearly very important.”