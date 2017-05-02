New Angus group for Contact the Elderly

A national charity which aims to alleviate loneliness in older people has been asked to set up another group in Angus.

Contact the Elderly already runs five groups in the county, but Tealing Community Council has approached them about forming a sixth.

Jean Malcolm, a volunteer with and area Organiser for Contact the Elderly, said: “The Community Council has shown great enthusiasm and are very keen to help their lonely, older people, and several of the Councillors have already volunteered.”

The charity organises free monthly tea parties on one Sunday afternoon a month, where volunteers and our older guests can get together and enjoy chatting and making friends over tea and cake.

Jean continued: “We need volunteer drivers who can drive either on one Sunday a month, or occasionally, and volunteer hosts who can provide a simple afternoon tea once a year.

“Guests must be able to get in and out of a car and manage a couple of steps with minimum help, as the volunteers do not undertake caring duties.

“Volunteering with us is not very onerous, but it is great fun and makes a tremendous difference to our guests and for that matter, our volunteers.”

Hosts normally have the tea in their homes from 2 to 4pm, but schools, churches, businesses and various organisations often offer to host. Guests can be particularly popular with Brownies sitting their Hostess Badge.

Jean explained: “Groups normally consist of about six guests and two or three drivers, and there is no limit to the number of Groups an area can have.

“It all depends on volunteers, as unfortunately there is no shortage of lonely older people.”

Contact the Elderly already operate groups in Forfar, Kirriemuir, Brechin Carnoustie and Montrose, as well as in Laurencekrik.

Jean added: “We are always delighted to hear of anyone interested in volunteering, or supporting us, and of potential guests.

“If you would like to know more, you can find us on Facebook or telephone 01356 660238 or email amcte95@gmail.com.”

The charity was founded in the 1960s and has grown over the years to a network of more than 1300 volunteers in Scotland alone, helping around 1000 people at 112 parties which take place throughout the country. Further information can be found on the charity’s website at www.contact-theelderly.org.uk