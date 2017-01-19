Kirrie couple raise thousands for suicide prevention charities

A dedicated Kirriemuir couple set themselves a year-long challenge in 2016 to raise funds for suicide prevention charities.

The close of 2016 saw an end to the fundraising efforts of Liam and Ashley Wilkie who raised £6500 for two organisations.

The pair were fundraising all year to raise money towards the vital suicide prevention work that The Mental Health Foundation and The Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAM-H) provide, all in memory of Ashley’s late step-father, Ian Heeps.

Ashley told us: “Ian’s death on July 5, 2012, left the family devastated and heartbroken as a death from suicide is very much a preventable one.

‘‘A series of events had preceded Ian’s death so we did know the who, what, why, where and when questions that surrounded his

death.

‘‘Having seen the vital work that our nominated charities do in prevention, it was our aim to try to raise £1000 for each of them.

‘‘We were overwhelmed when our final figures topped £6500”.

The pair ran the iconic Great North Run, the world biggest half-marathon in Newcastle in September, and fundraising came from a very successful Race Night with a large raffle and a silent auction.

“A tea and talk event was also held to highlight the issues that surround Suicide.

Ashley added: “We are extremely proud of the generosity of all those who supported us along the way, the fantastic sum raised will go a long way with our chosen charities”.