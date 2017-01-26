Search

Ken’s years of dedicated service and commitment to charity

Angus Recycling On Tuesday, 37 members of Forfar Probus Club listened to a presentation on Angus Recycling from Waste Awareness Officer Carina Gartner. Carina was proud that Angus had almost reached the target of 60% household waste recycling, well ahead of the national plan for 2020. She explained how important it was for residents to put their refuse in the correct bin and avoid the need for excessive use of landfill, helping the environment and avoiding the government tax of �84 per ton for such dumping. She highlighted the Arbroath plant which sorts and despatches glass, steel, aluminium, paper and plastic to specialist firms around the country, also the Glenfarg digester/incinerator for food waste, producing fertiliser and energy. A number of questions followed, concerning fly-tipping, free compost and new recycling depots. Picture shows L to R Ken Fenwick who gave the vote of thanks, Carina Gartner and President David Green.

Angus Care and Repair recognised the dedicated service given to the charity by Director Ken Fenwick with a special presentation at its board meeting in Forfar.

On Tuesday Mr Fenwick was presented with a certificate and gift for his dedication and long service by Callum McNicoll, vice-chairman of Angus Care and Repair.

In 1993 Ken, in his capacity as director of housing for Angus County Council, and Dr Betty Cohen and the late Dr Cyril Cohen, in their capacity at the time as Age Concern Angus representatives, met and discussed the possibility of getting a Care and Repair service set up in Angus. They worked with Scottish Homes, at the time, to secure support and funding and, as a result, the service started in 1994.

Ken served on the Advisory Committee for Angus Care and Repair for three years and then joined the Board as a founder member when Angus Care and Repair became the first independent Care and Repair in Scotland in 1998. He held the post of chairman for 10 years from 2003 until 2013 and remains an enthusiastic and valuable part of the Board.

Angus Care and Repair provides various services for older and disabled people in Angus to help them with home repairs, adaptations and improvements. It provides independent and confidential advice and assistance to help home owners improve their homes in order that they can remain safe, secure and warm in their own home in their own community.