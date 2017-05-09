Hollywood name to make it a Full House at MoFest

A special guest star is to bring a touch of Hollywood charm to MoFest, when they take to the stage with one of the headline acts.

Emmy Award nominated actor and producer, John Stamos, will join The Beach Boys on stage for an extended evening of live music, to close the 10th anniversary Montrose Music Festival on Sunday, May 28.

John Stamos, who stared in the sitcom ‘Grandfathered’ and is best known as Uncle Jesse on ‘Full House’ and Dr Tony Gates on ‘ER’, will play the drums and strum his guitar alongside The Beach Boys for the outdoor show at the East Links, Montrose. This is one of his first times playing in Europe with the band.

A gifted drummer, singer and musician, he has toured on and off with the legendary band for over 30 years.

Stamos also sang lead vocals on the band’s tune ‘Forever’, was featured in many of their videos, including their number one hit song ‘Kokomo’, and directed their video for ‘Hot Fun in the Summertime’.

The band has also announced that it will perform two 60 minute sets of live music for their Montrose fans.

Claire Kidger, Director of LCC Live, said: “John Stamos is a special addition to The Beach Boys’ line-up and we can’t wait to welcome him and the band on stage to close the 10th Montrose Music Festival. He’s a renowned actor, as well as a very talented musician who will bring his energy, talent and professionalism to what is already a much anticipated show.

“We’re extremely fortunate that The Beach Boys are performing an extended 120 minute live set, which will include lots of their hits from over the years. It’s going to be an exceptional evening to mark the end of MoFest’s 10th annual festival.”

LCC Live works closely with the Montrose Music Festival to bring big artists to the town. This year, sees Deacon Blue perform at the East Links on Friday, May 26, with The Beach Boys closing the weekend of live music on Sunday, May 28.

Claire added: “With about three weeks to go until the Montrose Music Festival, we’re making the final preparations to welcome The Beach Boys as well as Deacon Blue. We’re really excited about this year’s headline shows and for those who don’t yet have tickets, a small allocation remain – so you’d best be quick!”

Tickets are on sale and are available to purchase from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991) or from MoFest’s HQ on New Wynd, Montrose.