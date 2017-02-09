Hen dos suffering from butler shortage

As the Adonis Cabaret Show celebrate their 20th Anniversary, Strippers, Life drawing models and Butlers with Bums are all in scarce supply for Hen Parties around the country.

An appeal has gone out for the recruitment of good-looking, confident and muscly men to entertain women at hen dos.

Butlers with Bums are looking for attractive guys from 23-40 years old to meet and mingle with guests, play party games and serve drinks and canapes.

The butlers will be required to wear a signature attire, including an apron showing the bum, collar, cuffs and a bow tie.

Director of ‘Butlers with Bums’ and former butler, Dan Harley, said: “We have a lot of demand for our buff butlers across the UK for hen dos, birthday parties and corporate events, but the shortage has taken a toll on specific areas.

“We would definitely like to see more gym enthusiasts and fitness fads getting involved with butlering and life drawing.”

Life drawing models are also in demand as artists are having difficulty finding nude men to sketch. Like butler’s, life drawing models need to have a confident personality as well as be in good shape.

Dan continued: “We can offer training for the right candidates to become butlers and life drawing models, you just have to have an ongoing personality and be well groomed.”

Strippers and male performers have also become increasingly popular with hen parties, as well as male cabaret shows such as Adonis.

Former actor and performer, Tristan Mills, who runs the Adonis Cabaret,said: “With the 20th anniversary of Adonis this year, we hope to expand our shows and recruit many more guys.

“The fitness fad that is going at the moment should mean there are plenty of men around who look after themselves and are body conscious.”

However, hen parties are still reportedly missing out on strippers and buff butlers to entertain them.

More details can be found at: https://www.butlerswithbums.com/recruitment-training/ and https://www.adonisunzipped.co.uk/register/