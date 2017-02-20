Forfar Campus leisure and sports facilities open to public

ANGUSalive has opened the doors of Forfar’s brand new Community Campus to the public today (February 20).

Staff and young people from Forfar Academy were the first to officially take up residence in their new surroundings at the campus last Thursday, with the state-of-the-art sports and leisure facilities opening today.

Facilities manager Mark Nisbet said: “It’s been really encouraging to see how all the staff have pulled together and worked so hard to get things in place. The cooperation between staff across Angus Alive, the school and communities team has been excellent.

“Our staff are really excited about the campus and are sure those who use the services on offer are as excited as they are. They’re confident it’s a real advance in Forfar’s sports and leisure provision and will serve as an excellent hub for the community.

Kirsty Hunter, ANGUSalive Chief Executive added: “Forfar Community Campus is a world-class facility the whole community can share in and be proud of it as a wonderful resource for the town. We look forward to welcoming local residents and those from further afield as they take a dip in the swimming pool, hit the gym or work out at a class in one of the studios before relaxing in the café afterwards.

“If the response to our open weekend is anything to go by, the campus is certain to play an important part in changing the lives of people from Forfar and across Angus, by providing a wide variety of healthy, active and creative options with something for everyone.”

The campus will also be a hub for adult and youth groups operated by Angus Council’s communities team, as well as local tenant groups and other independent community organisations. Opportunities vary widely from building bird boxes and playing board games to the Friday Night Project, play groups and parenting classes.

Chairperson of the ANGUSalive board and Communities vice-convener Jeanette Gaul said: “It is wonderful to see Forfar Community Campus open its doors to the people it was built for. I am sure they will be as impressed as we all are with the quality and variety of the facilities and resources that we have here under one roof.

“I am sure that it will prove to be the healthy beating heart of Forfar. The co-location of the school and the wider community, here together, will be of benefit to young and old alike and bring the community closer together.”

The sport and leaisure facilties at the campus include a 25m six-lane swimming pool with pool pod, studio pool with moveable depth floor, an eight-court double main games hall, a 50 station fitness suite, a squash court and creche.

There is a café operated by Madisons of Montrose, offering a range of food and beverages 8am and 8pm Monday to Friday and from 9am to 6pm at weekends.